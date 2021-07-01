While one team in the Eastern Conference finals will have a decided advantage after Thursday's Game 5, both teams will have to play the game with injuries to their star players. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is doubtful to play, while both Trae Young (foot) and Clint Capela (eye) are listed as questionable. Their absences, or even limitations, allows for other players to rise to the top of tonight's NBA DFS player pool. Players such as Bobby Portis for the Bucks or Lou Williams and John Collins for the Hawks are in line for more playing time, thus increasing their NBA DFS values.

Can Portis help fill the void of Antetokounmpo if the two-time MVP is unable to suit up? Additionally, would it be a prudent NBA DFS strategy to stack Williams and Collins with the uncertainty of Young and Capela?

And on Wednesday, McClure included Suns guard Chris Paul as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Paul tied a postseason career-high with 41 points to go along with eight assists, returning over 67 points on DraftKings and over 66 on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, July 1

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Bucks forward Khris Middleton. If Antetokounmpo is unable to go, then Middleton will elevate to the Bucks No. 1 scoring option and he has proven he can fill that role. He scored 38 points in Game 3 vs. the Hawks.

The Bucks do have some experience playing without Antetokounmpo as he missed several games this season. Over the last three games in which he was sidelined, Middleton averaged 23.3 points. 8.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in fewer than 29 minutes per game. He's averaging nearly 39 minutes per game in the postseason so those numbers should increase drastically, and if Antetokounmpo can't go, then it wouldn't be a surprise if Middleton played the entire game.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes stacking Middleton with guard Jrue Holiday, who is averaging 20 points and 9.5 assists in the Eastern Conference finals. Both of those averages are increases over Holiday's regular-season numbers and Holiday would also be in line for more scoring opportunities without Antetokounmpo.

Holiday's season-high was 33 points and that happened to come in an April game in which Antetokounmpo didn't suit up. Holiday took some time to find his footing with the Bucks this postseason, but he's having his best series in the Eastern Conference finals. He tied that season-high by scoring 33 points in Game 1 and he could benefit if either Young or Capela can't play for Atlanta. Young's absence would allow Holiday to save energy on the defensive end -- and use more on the offensive end -- while Capela not patrolling the paint would allow for more driving opportunities for the Bucks' point guard.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, July 1

