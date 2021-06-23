As a fifth seed, the Atlanta Hawks have exceeded expectations by advancing to the Eastern Conference finals. Trae Young is the star of the team, but he has a solid supporting cast with the likes of John Collins, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter. Atlanta has seven players averaging in double-figures in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, and that doesn't even include three-time Sixth Man of the Year, Lou Williams. There's no shortage of NBA DFS options on the Hawks and balance will be their key to success as Game 1 tips off Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Young will be the most coveted Hawk for your NBA DFS lineups, but don't discount big men Collins and Capela going up against the monstrous Milwaukee frontcourt. Also, with Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) questionable, Gallinari and Williams could see more time off the bench, making that pair an attractive NBA DFS stack. Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Game 1 of Hawks vs. Bucks, be sure to see the core lineup selections, player pool and NBA DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

And on Tuesday, McClure included Suns guard Cameron Payne as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Payne posted a career-high of 29 points to go along with nine assists, returning over 5x value on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, June 23

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP is coming off a great performance in arguably the biggest game of his career. In Game 7 vs. the Nets, Antetokounmpo posted 40 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

Antetokounmpo has upped his production in the playoffs with averages of 28.8 points and 13.6 rebounds, both increases over his regular season numbers. He posted two double-doubles versus the Hawks in the regular season including a 31 point, 14 rebound, four assist stat line when he last played Atlanta in April. Antetokounmpo enters Game 1 with a streak of 11 straight double-doubles, so you can see why McClure is so high on him.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes stacking Antetokounmpo with forward Khris Middleton, who plays much better at home, averaging 27.2 points this postseason in Milwaukee compared to 20 points on the road. Middleton's three highest scoring games in the playoffs have all come at home with Game 1 tipping off from the Fiserv Forum.

Middleton has really made a concerted effort to crash the glass this postseason as he's averaging 23.3 points and 8.0 rebounds versus 20.4 points and 6.0 boards in the regular season. He already has five postseason games with 10-plus rebounds after having just seven during 68 regular season games. That only adds to his NBA DFS value and makes him a player too good to pass up, especially when playing at home.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, June 23

