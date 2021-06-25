Any time a player explodes for 48 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds like Trae Young did in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, others can get lost in the shuffle. One of those others was John Collins who posted 23 points and 15 rebounds despite being defended by former Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo. Just a few months ago, Collins' name was being floated in trade rumors, but he's proven to be an indispensable part of the Hawks' 2021 NBA Playoffs run. With Hawks vs. Bucks (8:30 p.m. ET) the only game on Friday's slate, Collins is one of the most appealing options in the NBA DFS player pool.

Collins is among a deep group of Hawks role players who could return great value for your NBA DFS lineups. The likes of Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams and Kevin Huerter all could go off in any given game and won't do much harm to your NBA DFS salary cap. But are there any other Hawks you can count on and possibly stack with Young or Collins? And which Bucks players have the most value?

On Thursday, Clippers forward Paul George went off for 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists to return over 59 points on DraftKings and 54 on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, June 25

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday is Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP just missed his second triple-double of the postseason as he went off for 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in Game 1. He also added two blocks, two steals and converted 56 percent of his shots.

Antetokounmpo has had a double-double in all 12 postseason games and leads all players with 13.5 rebounds in the playoffs. He's posted at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in each of his last six playoff games, which is the longest streak in franchise history. The Hawks have no one that can contain Antetokounmpo, so you can see why McClure is so high on him for Friday's NBA DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes stacking Antetokounmpo with guard Jrue Holiday, who had a season-high of 33 points to go along with 10 assists in Game 1. After struggling with his shot in the Nets' series and shooting just 36.1 percent, Holiday broke out of his shooting slump and knocked down 56 percent of his field-goal attempts versus Atlanta.

Milwaukee's game plan is to wear out Young on the defensive end by having Holiday more aggressive on the offensive end. So, look for him to continue to search for his shot, which has been a trend for Holiday over the last three postseason games. He's attempted 21, 23 and 25 shots over his last three games, which are his three highest this entire postseason. With the inconsistency that Khris Middleton is providing, the Bucks will continue to call Holiday's number, making him one of the top NBA DFS picks.

