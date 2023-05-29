Monday's NBA DFS slate consists of one game but the two best words in sports -- Game 7. The Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at 8:30 p.m. ET with a spot in the 2023 NBA Finals on the line. Daily Fantasy basketball players can expect stars like Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Jaylen Brown to show up, but you'll need to complement your NBA DFS lineups with role players as well. The likes of Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin have starred at times in this series, while Derrick White's buzzer-beating game winner in Game 6 put his name in the headlines.

White's been a multi-category contributor to NBA DFS rosters all year. He's also someone who won't break the bank for your NBA DFS salary with Monday's single-game slate.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Celtics power forward Tatum in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Tatum had 31 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks to return 59.5 points on DraftKings and 58.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Heat vs. Celtics ECF Game 7

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat forward Butler. The six-time All-Star showed just how impactful he can be in Game 6 as even though he had an off-game, he still filled up the box score. Butler posted 24 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, with the 11 boards tying his high during the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Butler shot just 24% from the field in that game, so a regression to the mean can be expected for Monday's contest. Butler always shows up in win-or-go-home situations like what he'll be facing tonight. In his last three do-or-die games, he scored 47 points in one, 35 points in another and had a triple-double in the third. Thus, you can see why McClure is high on him.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Celtics forward Tatum again. The last time Tatum played in a Game 7, which was the second round against the 76ers, he poured in an NBA record of 51 points while adding 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

In the 2023 NBA playoffs, Tatum's name appears near the top of nearly every statistical leaderboard. He ranks first in total points, second in total rebounds and third in total assists. Across his six career Game 7s, Tatum is averaging 28.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists. See the rest of McClure's NBA DFS picks here.

