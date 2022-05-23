Jaylen Brown normally takes a backseat to Jayson Tatum in the Celtics' pecking order, but it's been the former Cal star who has taken center stage in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals. After dropping 40 points in Game 3, Brown is now averaging 29.3 points and nine rebounds this series as he leads all players in both stats. With players such as Tatum, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III battling injuries, Brown will look highly appealing for Monday's NBA DFS lineups.

But which other Celtics will step up in tonight's NBA DFS player pool with so many starters playing hurt? Payton Pritchard has had his moments, as has Grant Williams who has emerged as one of the best marksmen in the game. Can players like Derrick White and Daniel Theis produce for daily Fantasy basketball lineups after they've been non-factors thus far? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Game 4 of Celtics vs. Heat, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Sunday, McClure listed Warriors center Kevon Looney as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Looney scored nine points to go with 12 rebounds, four assists and a steal to return 31.5 points on DraftKings and 31.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Heat vs. Celtics Game 4 and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, May 23

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Celtics forward Tatum. After suffering an apparent stinger in Game 3, Tatum went to the locker room momentarily but returned to the court and logged over 40 minutes. He didn't have his best game with just 10 points but is listed as probable for tonight and is poised for a bounce-back performance.

In his previous four games versus Miami, dating back to the regular season, Tatum averaged 24.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals. Thus, Saturday's game can be considered an outlier as essentially all Celtics players struggled early on and then Tatum got hurt while the team was making its comeback. Tatum is the only NBA player ranking among the top five in postseason points, assists and steals, so his all-around play makes him a must-start for Monday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat forward Jimmy Butler. The six-time All-Star played just 20 minutes in Game 3 before leaving due to knee inflammation and sitting out the second half. The injury is not considered serious and Butler averaged 35 points, 7.5 rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals through the series' first two games.

Resting the second half could actually do some good for Butler in terms of what he can provide in Game 4. The last time Butler played fewer than 20 minutes in a game, he then produced 27 points, six assists and five rebounds in his next game. Butler ranks second among postseason players in player efficiency rating, so he will be highly productive in whatever playing time he logs tonight.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, May 23

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.