After going scoreless in Game 3 against Miami, guard Derrick White has been a contributor for the Boston Celtics in Games 4 and 5, both as a starter and off the bench. With Marcus Smart out of commission for Game 4, White finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block. With Smart back in the lineup for a second consecutive game, should you still consider White a potential value pick for your NBA DFS lineups?

In Game 5, White finished with 14 points, five assists, two steals and a block. Can White deliver as a sneaky option in the NBA DFS player pool once again, or could another clunker like in Game 3 be around the corner? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Game 6 of Heat vs. Celtics, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Thursday, McClure listed Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Doncic scored 28 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out six assists to return 49.7 points on DraftKings and 46.8 points on FanDuel.

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. Jaylen Brown actually leads Boston in points per game during the conference finals, but Tatum hasn't been far behind, and dishes out nearly three times as many assists as his teammate. The only thing that is concerning about Tatum has been his drop-off from beyond the 3-point line in the series.

In Boston's first two series, Tatum hit 38.6 percent of his 3-pointers, but against Miami, he has hit just 27 percent. Overall, in home games this postseason, Tatum has made 35.3 percent of his shots from long range. For the series, Tatum has the highest offensive usage rate among all of Boston's starters at 30.4 percent, so he should have plenty of opportunities to pick things back up.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Tatum with guard Marcus Smart. Smart is coming off of his worst offensive performance of the playoffs, where he scored just five points in Game 5. However, he was still productive in other areas, recording five rebounds and four assists, and for the series, he's averaging 15 points per game.

Smart's shooting has taken a minor dip from where it was through Boston's first two playoff series, but his 3-point shooting has improved. In 10 prior playoff games, Smart hit 35.4 percent of his 3-point shots, but in the conference finals, he's hit 36.8 percent. Although he's missed two games in the series, he still has the most 3-point attempts behind Tatum and Brown, with 19. After scoring just a handful of points and playing in a second-straight elimination game, he should be looking to get some better shots off tonight.

