The 2023 NBA Finals will continue on Monday with Game 5 at Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets own a 3-1 series lead over the Heat and will be looking to close the book on the franchise's first championship in history. Nikola Jokic seems destined to take home NBA Finals MVP honors if the Nuggets can seal the deal, and he's been an automatic roster for NBA daily Fantasy players throughout the 2023 NBA playoffs.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Jokic in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Jokic had 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks to return 57.5 points on DraftKings and 58.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Game 5 of Heat vs. Nuggets

The two-time NBA MVP finished second in this year's voting for the regular season, but he's the odds-on favorite to earn NBA Finals MVP honors, something that will define his legacy even more clearly.

Jokic is averaging 30.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals during the 2023 NBA Finals. He's averaging 30.1 points, 13.3 rebounds and 9.8 assists during the 2023 NBA Playoffs. He's registered a triple-double in 10 of the 19 postseason games that he's played this season. Lock him in your NBA DFS lineups for Game 5 and look for a big return against the Heat.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat center Bam Adebayo. The two-time NBA All-Star averaged 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks during his sixth NBA season. Adebayo has been extremely critical during Miami's improbable playoff run this year.

Adebayo has had at least 20 points and nine rebounds in each of the four games during the 2023 NBA Finals, and he's coming off a 20-point, 11-rebound performance in Game 4. He's also dished out 15 assists and blocked four shots over the first four contests against the Nuggets. See the rest of McClure's NBA DFS picks here.

