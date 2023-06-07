Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals is set for Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET, with the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets tied at 1-1. Miami got contributions from several role players in Game 2 like Max Strus and Duncan Robinson, and players of this caliber are needed to balance NBA DFS lineups. Stars like Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler get most of the attention, but a sound NBA DFS strategy is able to utilize options of every price level on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

For Denver, Christian Braun was a nice surprise off the bench, and he's someone that won't break the bank with your Game 3 NBA DFS salary cap. Which other low-cost, high-reward options are available on Wednesday? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Nuggets vs. Heat, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Nuggets center Jokic in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Jokic had 41 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to return 60.75 points on DraftKings and 55.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Game 3 of Heat vs. Nuggets

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Jokic again. Even with the high NBA DFS price tags he'll carry, Jokic remains a must-start given his production. Over his last 10 games, he's either scored 40-plus points or posted a triple-double in nine of them.

Now, the Nuggets go on the road for Game 3, where Jokic has been more of a scoring factor than in Denver. He's averaging 33.1 points per game on the road in the 2023 NBA playoffs compared to 28.5 PPG at home. He could also see his assist numbers bounce back after a playoff-low of four in Game 2. The last time Jokic had under eight assists in a postseason game, he then produced a playoff-career-high of 17 assists in the following game, which also happened to be in a Game 3 against the Suns in the second round.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat point guard Gabe Vincent. The undrafted player was Miami's leading scorer in Game 2 with 23 points to go along with three assists and two steals. That followed a 19-point outing in Game 1 as Vincent has averaged 18.8 points over his last six games.

Many role players perform better at home, and Vincent will rejoice with the series heading to Miami. During the regular season, he averaged more points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks at home than on the road. Vincent has scored at least 15 points in each of his last three games versus Denver, so he'll be a solid addition to NBA DFS linueps. See the rest of McClure's NBA DFS picks here.

