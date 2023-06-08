The Denver Nuggets re-established themselves as heavy favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals when they cruised to a 109-94 win over the Miami Heat in Game 3 on Wednesday night. Denver's two stars in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray posted triple-doubles to return huge numbers in NBA DFS stacks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. However, its role players were largely ineffective as pieces in NBA DFS lineups, outside of Christian Braun. The rookie finished with a playoff-best 15 points in 19 minutes, shooting 7 of 8 from the floor.

Braun had only played 19 minutes in a game twice this postseason prior to Wednesday night, so he was vastly undervalued in the NBA DFS player pool. Should you include him in any of your NBA DFS contests for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Nuggets vs. Heat, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Nuggets center Jokic in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Jokic had 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists to return 80.75 points on DraftKings and 75.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Game 4 of Heat vs. Nuggets

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Jokic again. He has become a must-back player at any price in DFS contests, returning monster numbers in essentially every game. Jokic already has a pair of triple-doubles and a 41-point effort in the NBA Finals, finishing with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists on Wednesday night.

He became the first player in league history to have a 30-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game in the Finals, moving Denver within two victories of the first title in franchise history. There have only been five such outings in NBA postseason history, and Jokic is responsible for three of them. Two of those performances have come this season, making him an unavoidable player in NBA DFS lineups due to his consistency and high ceiling.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Jokic with point guard Murray. Jokic has been generating the most headlines throughout the playoffs due to his historic outings, but Murray has quietly been outstanding as well. He had his first triple-double since January on Wednesday, posting 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Murray is now averaging 27.4 points, 6.8 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game in the playoffs, which are all improvements from his regular season numbers. He has played at least 39 minutes in six straight games, and volume should not be an issue again on Friday. McClure expects Murray to have another big outing in Game 4, making him one of the top DFS picks of the day. See the rest of McClure's NBA DFS picks here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, June 9

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Game 4 of Nuggets vs. Heat? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.