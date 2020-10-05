Even though the Miami Heat were without two key starters and facing a 2-0 series deficit, they were able to rally behind Jimmy Butler to record a 115-104 victory in Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals. Miami hopes to get Goran Dragic (foot) and Bam Adebayo (shoulder) back for Tuesday's Game 4 with the desire to even the best-of-seven series against the Los Angeles Lakers at two games each. Adding Dragic and Adebayo to a star-studded NBA DFS player pool for Tuesday's Game 4 would make the Heat an even more dangerous team.

The Lakers aren't going to lay down, of course, as the tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis aim to overcome the Game 3 loss and take a 3-1 lead. Are NBA daily Fantasy players better off building around one of the NBA Finals superstars? Or are you better off investing in role players like Miami's Tyler Herro or Los Angeles' Kyle Kuzma? Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy lineups for Tuesday's Game 4, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

In Game 3 of the NBA Finals, McClure identified Heat forward Jimmy Butler as one of his top picks. The result: Butler carried the Heat by recording a triple-double of 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists -- putting up over 83 points on DraftKings.

Now he's turned his attention to Tuesday's single-game Lakers vs. Heat DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Oct. 6

For Sunday, McClure is high again on Heat forward Jimmy Butler. The nine-year veteran turned in perhaps the best game of his career at the most pivotal moment Sunday. His 40-point, 11-rebound, 13-assist triple-double turned in an astounding 83 NBA DFS points, and carried the Heat to a pivotal victory to keep their NBA Finals hopes alive.

Butler's 2020 NBA Playoff run has been strong, as he is delivering 22.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 18 postseason games. Butler hit a game-high 14 field goals in Game 3, and his 13 assists matched his total from Game 2 for a total of 31 in the series. Butler carried the Heat in Game 3, and McClure believes he will step up for a major NBA DFS performance in Tuesday's Game 4.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Tuesday also includes rostering Lakers forward LeBron James. The superstar went for 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the Game 3 Lakers loss. James turned the ball over eight times and hit just one of his five attempts from deep, but that has been the exception rather than the rule for James in the NBA Finals.

James is dropping 27.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game against the Heat through three games, and has turned in a 26.9-10.4-8.8 stat line through an 18-game NBA Playoff run. James is a threat for a triple-double on any night, and that makes the 2020 NBA MVP runner-up a NBA DFS force that cannot be denied.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Oct. 6

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups in Game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.