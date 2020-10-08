The Los Angeles Lakers are just 48 minutes of basketball away from winning their 17th NBA championship, and they can get there Friday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. The Lakers lead the best-of-seven series against the Heat 3-1, with Game 5 set to tip off at 9 p.m. ET from the NBA's Bubble in Orlando. For the Heat to prolong the 2020 NBA Finals to a sixth game, they will need another monster effort from forward Jimmy Butler. The veteran almost single-handedly carried the Heat to a Game 3 victory with a 40-point, 11-rebound, 13-assist effort that earned over 85 NBA DFS points on DraftKings.

Can Butler do it again Friday night against a Lakers squad led by NBA DFS stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis? And who else in the NBA DFS player pool is a strong choice Friday? Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy lineups for Friday's Game 5, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

In Game 4 of the NBA Finals, McClure identified Lakers forward LeBron James as one of his top picks. The result: James led the Lakers with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists -- putting up over 56 points on DraftKings.

Now he's turned his attention to Friday's single-game Lakers vs. Heat DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Oct. 9

For Friday, McClure likes LeBron James as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The four-time NBA MVP is looking to win his fourth NBA Championship with his third different team -- adding to titles earned with the Heat in 2012 and 2013 as well as the 2016 crown won while with the Cavaliers. And the three-time NBA Finals MVP has made a strong case for a fourth such honor with his performance against the Heat in these NBA Finals.

James has put up 28.5 points, 11 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game against the Heat so far in the NBA Finals. Those stats are an across-the-board improvement over his stellar 25.3-7.8-10.2 line during the regular season. James won't come cheap Friday, but McClure believes he is worth every penny in all NBA DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Friday also includes rostering Heat forward Jimmy Butler. As good an NBA DFS force James has been, Butler has arguably been even better. The veteran went for 22 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and a block in Tuesday's Game 4 loss to the Lakers.

Butler's effort Tuesday was a response to his 40-point triple-double in Game 3 that almost single-handedly led the Heat to their only victory thus far in the NBA Finals. With Goran Dragic (foot) potentially out again Friday, the Heat will need every second of playmaking ability that Butler can give them. Butler has played 41.5 minutes per game in the NBA Finals, and McClure sees another monster NBA DFS effort from him Friday in Game 5.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Oct. 9

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups in Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.