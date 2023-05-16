The 2023 NBA playoffs will continue with Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff on Tuesday. Both squads closed out their respective semifinals matchups in six games but the Nuggets received an extra day of rest. So does that mean that you should be loading up your NBA DFS lineups with players from Denver's rotation?

Anthony Davis has had his ups and downs throughout the season but he was instrumentals in series wins over the Warriors and Grizzlies. Davis had 17 points and 20 rebounds in the Game 6 win over Golden State and he's sure to be one of the more popular options in the NBA DFS player pool.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Tatum scored an NBA record 51 points in Boston's Game 7 win over the Sixers with 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals to return 83.25 points on DraftKings and 80.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, May 16

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Lakers forward LeBron James. The 38-year-old was third-team All-NBA after averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in his 20th NBA season and he's coming off arguably his best game of the postseason to close out the Warriors.

James had his first 30-point game of the 2023 NBA playoffs and also added nine rebounds and nine assists in Game 6. He's averaging 23.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game so far this postseason and is also shooting a solid 49.1% from the floor despite shooting only 26.3% from the 3-point line.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. The two-time NBA MVP put together another enormous season, averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game with 29 triple-doubles on the season.

This year's runner-up to Joel Embiid for MVP honors has had three triple-doubles in his last four games. He's averaging 36.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks over his last five postseason games and you'll want to ride the hot hand in Game 1. See the rest of McClure's picks here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, May 16

