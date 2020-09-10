The 2020 NBA Playoffs continue on Thursday with Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets. After the Rockets won the first game of the series behind 36 points from James Harden, the Lakers have won the last two matchups to take a 2-1 series lead. Anthony Davis has averaged 30 points and 12.5 rebounds in those two wins and he'll be one of the more popular options in the NBA DFS player pool for Thursday's single-game slate.

The Lakers have had the deeper bench so far this series, but NBA daily Fantasy players will be looking for value on both sides as they craft their NBA DFS lineups for Thursday.

On Wednesday, McClure identified Raptors guard Kyle Lowry as one of his top picks. The result: Lowry had 33 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and a blocked shot -- putting up over 60 points and over a 7x return on DraftKings.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 10

For Thursday, McClure is high on Westbrook. Coming off a disappointing 4-for-15 performance in Game 2, Westbrook went off in Game 3 in Houston's loss. He shot 13-of-24 from the floor on his way to 30 points and added eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

After missing the first four games of the 2020 NBA Playoffs and then playing limited minutes as he worked his way back, Westbrook has clearly worked himself back up to a full workload after playing over 35 minutes on Tuesday. He's taken at least 20 shots in three of his last four games. Houston will need another big performance on Thursday to get the series back to all square.

Part of his optimal NBA DFS strategy for Wednesday includes stacking Westbrook with Rockets big man Jeff Green. With Houston using just an eight-man rotation on Tuesday night, Green played a whopping 35 minutes and produced in a big way.

He shot 7-for-11 from the floor to finish with 16 points and kicked in a few other daily Fantasy points with two rebounds, an assist and a steal. As a stretch four/five, Green suits Houston's style perfectly and he's shooting it extremely well this postseason. He's knocking down 44.9 percent of his 3-point attempts in the 2020 NBA Playoffs and has the chance to provide needed ancillary scoring on Thursday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sept. 10

