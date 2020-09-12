The Los Angeles Lakers have won three consecutive games after dropping Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series with the Houston Rockets. They'll be looking to close things out on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET in the NBA's Orlando bubble. It's the only game on the schedule and single-game NBA DFS slates are always a challenge because of the lack of overall depth in the NBA DFS player pool.

However, there's still some massive star power available for NBA DFS lineups on Saturday with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, James Harden and Russell Westbrook all available for selection.

On Friday, McClure identified Celtics guard Marcus Smart as one of his top picks. The result: Smart had 16 points, two rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block -- putting up nearly 40 points and an over 5x return on DraftKings.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 12

For Saturday, McClure is high on Lakers forward Anthony Davis. After struggling at times earlier in the NBA restart, Davis has been a massive presence in this series against the Rockets, using his size to attack Houston's small lineup on the inside.

Davis has posted four consecutive double-doubles against the Rockets and he's now averaging 27.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per game during this series. Davis has been good for at least 54.5 points on DraftKings in every game so far. You'll want to get potential 50-60 point scorers into your NBA DFS lineups regardless of price in a single-game format.

Part of his optimal NBA DFS strategy for Saturday includes Rockets guard Austin Rivers. The former Duke star played sparingly in the first three games of the series, averaging just over 11 minutes per game. However, Rivers was given nearly 28 minutes of playing time on Thursday and he delivered in a big way.

Rivers went 5-of-8 from the floor and 2-for-3 from the 3-point line on his way to 14 points, five rebounds and five assists. He produced 29.25 points on DraftKings, which was good for a 13.3x return on his $2,200 price. With Houston needing more depth to deal with the Lakers, look for Rivers to play significant minutes again in Game 5.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sept. 12

