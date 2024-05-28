NBA history could be made on Tuesday as the league has never seen sweeps in both Conference Finals series. The Timberwolves are hoping to avoid becoming a part of that history, but their NBA DFS stack of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns has been upended by the Mavericks' combo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Towns is actually being outscored by his backup in Naz Reid, which makes the Sixth Man of the Year winner an intriguing option to consider for Tuesday's NBA DFS lineups.

Speaking of bench players, with Dereck Lively II (neck) doubtful, other Mavs like Jaden Hardy, Josh Green and Dwight Powell could see more court time. Are any of them worth including in your NBA DFS strategy? Or, will Dallas simply use Daniel Gafford even more, making him a no-brainer for Tuesday's NBA DFS picks? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a DFS and betting expert for SportsLine, who won a DraftKings Millionaire Maker contest in 2022. He uses a combination of his background as a former college and professional athlete and his keen eye for statistical trends when making his picks and locking in his DFS lineups. Kaylor enters the 2024 calendar year with multiple five-figure tournament cashes on his DFS resume.

Kaylor's approach allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he only shares on SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, Kaylor highlighted Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Nembhard had 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, returning 52 points on DraftKings and 49.2 points on FanDuel as one of the best values in NBA DFS player pool. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Kaylor has turned his attention to NBA action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, May 28

For Tuesday, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is Mavericks guard Doncic. The five-time All-NBA selection is coming off a Game 3 win in which he had 33 points, seven rebounds. five assists and five steals. Doncic has now scored at least 32 points in each of his last six games versus Minnesota's vaunted defense, including both the regular and postseason.

Doncic doesn't take his foot off the pedal in potential close-out games as when he and Dallas had OKC on the ropes in the last round, Doncic went out and dropped a triple-double to end the Thunder's season. He posted 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in that Game 6 victory, and in the previous round versus the Clippers, he had 28 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds in that series' lone close-out game. Another thing in Doncic's favor for Tuesday is that he put up triple doubles in both of his previous Game 4s in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Another part of Kaylor's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Timberwolves guard Mike Conley. The veteran is coming off back-to-back games with at least 16 points on 50% or better shooting. Across seven regular plus postseason games against Dallas this season, Conley is averaging 11.9 points on 49.2% shooting, to go along with 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

He raises his level of production when his team's back is against the wall, such as tonight, as Conley has played in four win-or-go-home playoff games in his Wolves career. Over those contests, he's averaging 12.3 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds. Lively's (neck) potential absence also can't be discounted as that removes a rim protector from Dallas' defense. Additionally, the Mavs had some struggles with defending the point this season as they were among the bottom 10 teams in terms of NBA DFS points allowed to point guards on both DraftKings and FanDuel. See Kaylor's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, May 28

Kaylor is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of Kaylor's picks, here.

Who is DFS pro Jimmie Kaylor putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has a Millionaire Maker win on his resume, and find out.