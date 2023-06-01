The Denver Nuggets will play their first game in 10 days when they face the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Denver swept Los Angeles in the Western Conference finals to punch its ticket to the first NBA Finals in franchise history, while Miami is the second No. 8 seed in league history to make the championship series. There is plenty of star power in Thursday's NBA DFS player pool, including Denver's Nikola Jokic and Miami's Jimmy Butler. Should you include either of them in your NBA DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel?

With a limited number of players to choose from, it is important to target some undervalued role players as well. Both teams had role players step up in the conference finals, but which ones are worth including in your NBA DFS strategy?

On Monday, McClure highlighted Heat small forward Jimmy Butler in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Butler had 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals to return 52.75 points on DraftKings and 53.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Game 1 of Heat vs. Nuggets

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Jokic. The two-time MVP has somehow found a way to improve on his regular season numbers, averaging a triple-double in the playoffs. He is averaging 29.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game, playing nearly 40 minutes per contest.

Denver is not going to put its superstar on the bench for much of Thursday's game, and that volume is almost guaranteed to result in Jokic filling up the stat sheet. He closed the Western Conference finals with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists across 45 minutes in Game 4 against the Lakers, posting his fifth triple-double in six games. The 28-year-old is simply too big of a weapon to exclude from NBA DFS lineups on Thursday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat shooting guard Duncan Robinson. He stepped up down the stretch of the Eastern Conference finals, scoring in double figures in five of the final six games. Robinson had 18 points, nine assists and four rebounds in Game 5, shooting 7 of 10 from the floor.

The 29-year-old has played at least 20 minutes in five of his last six games after averaging less than 17 minutes per game in the regular season. He continues to be an undervalued player in DFS contests due to this increased volume, and Miami will be forced to use its bench in Game 1 following the grueling series against Boston. McClure has identified this as a great spot to include Robinson in NBA DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NBA DFS picks here.

