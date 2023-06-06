Thanks to a complete team effort, the Miami Heat were able to even the 2023 NBA Finals at 1-1 with a road victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. It was Denver's first home loss since March, and the Heat will now look to protect their home court in Game 3 on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Gabe Vincent (23 points), Jimmy Butler (21) and Bam Adebayo (21) led the way in Game 2, rewarding any NBA DFS players who rostered them in NBA DFS lineups.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic (41) scored as many points as the rest of Denver's starting lineup combined and was the top daily Fantasy basketball player on both FanDuel and DraftKings. Can Miami continue to get balanced scoring, and will any other Nuggets in the NBA DFS player pool emerge to lessen Jokic's burden? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Heat vs. Nuggets, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Nuggets center Jokic in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Jokic had 41 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to return 60.75 points on DraftKings and 55.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Game 3 of Heat vs. Nuggets

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Jokic again. Even with the high NBA DFS price tags he'll carry, Jokic remains a must-start given his production. Over his last 10 games, he's either scored 40-plus points or posted a triple-double in nine of them.

Now, the Nuggets go on the road for Game 3, where Jokic has been more of a scoring factor than in Denver. He's averaging 33.1 points per game on the road in the 2023 NBA playoffs compared to 28.5 PPG at home. He could also see his assist numbers bounce back after a playoff-low of four in Game 2. The last time Jokic had under eight assists in a postseason game, he then produced a playoff-career-high of 17 assists in the following game, which also happened to be in a Game 3 against the Suns in the second round.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Jokic with forward Michael Porter Jr. The 24-year-old had a quiet Game 2 but he had been on quite a run before that. Porter logged double-doubles in each of his three previous playoff games, matching the total number of double-doubles he had across the entire regular season.



Porter had a playoff-low of five points on Sunday, but the last time he failed to score double-digits in a postseason game, he then made up for it in his following contest. Porter also had five points in Game 2 versus the Suns and then rebounded to post 21 points in Game 3. Throw in his surge on the boards this postseason, and Porter is enough of a multi-category contributor to justify his mid-tier pricing on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. See the rest of McClure's NBA DFS picks here.

