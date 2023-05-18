The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will meet in Game 2 of the 2023 Western Conference finals on Thursday night in Denver, and NBA daily Fantasy players will be trying to glean as much as they can from a high-scoring Game 1. Both teams shortened their rotations to eight players, so finding value that will allow you to have heavy exposure to the game's bigger stars in your NBA DFS lineups will be a challenge. LeBron James was an assist shy of a triple-double on Tuesday and he'll be a popular option in the NBA DFS player pool.

But can you rely on James again for 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists during a postseason where he's averaging 23.6 points, 10.2 rebound and 5.6 assists? And can Nuggets guard Jamal Murray continue to outperform his regular-season scoring average (20.0) considerably as he enters Thursday's matchup scoring 26.3 points per game this postseason? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Heat forward Jimmy Butler in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Butler finished with 35 points, seven assists, five rebounds and six steals to return 63.25 points on DraftKings and 66.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NBA playoffs on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, May 18

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. He fell just shy of winning his third consecutive NBA MVP award with Joel Embiid taking home honors this season but his impact was unquestionable. Jokic averaged 24.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game while shooting a staggering 63.2% from the floor and 38.3% from the 3-point line.

He had 29 triple-doubles in 69 regular-season games and he's been an absolute machine so far during the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Jokic enters Thursday averaging 31.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 10.1 assists during the postseason and he's coming off a 34-point, 21-rebound, 14-assist performance in Game 1. He's had a triple-double in four of his last five games and is a player you'll want heavy exposure to in Game 2.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Lakers center Anthony Davis. The eight-time NBA all-star battled injuries throughout the season but still managed to average 25.9 points, a career-high 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 blocks per game during the regular season.

He's been even more imposing on the glass and in the paint during the 2023 NBA Playoffs, as he leads the NBA in postseason rebounds per game (13.8) and blocks per game (3.2) while also averaging 22.6 points, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals. Davis had 40 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in Game 1 and you'll want to ride L.A.'s hot hand in Game 2. See the rest of McClure's picks here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, May 18

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.