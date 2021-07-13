The first three games of the 2021 NBA Finals have been high scoring affairs, with both teams combining for 220 or more points in every contest. William Hill Sportsbook lists the over-under for Game 4 at 220.5 points, which bodes well for NBA DFS owners. Suns guard Devin Booker poured in 31 points in Phoenix's Game 2 victory over the Bucks, but he struggled mightily on the road in Game 3. In fact, Booker scored just 10 points in the Game 3 setback, his lowest point total since Dec. 29.

And on Sunday, McClure had Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as his MVP on FanDuel and his CPT on DraftKings in the majority of lineups. The result: Antetokounmpo went off for 41 points and 13 rebounds, producing nearly 70 points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Suns vs. Bucks, Game 4

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Game 4 is Bucks guard Jrue Holiday. The 12th-year veteran has become an ideal complement to Milwaukee's two All-Stars, averaging 17.7 points and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the floor and 39.2 percent from the 3-point line during the regular season.

In the postseason, he's been even more effective as a distributor, averaging 17.4 points and 8.4 assists per game. And he's coming off a sensational showing against the Suns in Game 3, stuffing the stat sheet with 21 points, nine assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal. McClure expects Holiday to continue to be a facilitator for Milwaukee at home, so confidently lock him in your NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday.

McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes stacking Holiday with Antetokounmpo. The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 34.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in the 2021 NBA Finals. He's also knocking down 62.5 percent of his shots from the field through the first three games.

Antetokounmpo dropped 42 points and 12 rebounds in the Bucks' Game 2 loss and finished with 41 points and 13 rebounds in Game 3, joining Shaquille O'Neal as the only players in league history to churn out back-to-back 40-10 games in the NBA Finals. Antetokounmpo has now scored 50 or more points on DraftKings in 10 of his last 12 outings, and he'll look to carry Milwaukee's offense as the Bucks look to tie the series at home. Lock him in as one of the top overall NBA DFS picks on Wednesday.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, July 14

