Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals arrives on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET and the scene shifts back to Phoenix with the Suns vs. Bucks series tied at 2-2. The home team has claimed all four matchups thus far, but from a daily Fantasy basketball standpoint, there have been some big performances from players on the road too. Devin Booker, for example, scored 42 points in Milwaukee in Game 4. Both teams are using a small rotation, so the NBA DFS player pool remains small.

Can you trust Milwaukee players on the road in this pivotal Game 5 matchup? Or is it best to stack your NBA DFS lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings with players from the Suns?

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups.

And in Game 4, McClure had Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as his MVP on FanDuel. The result: Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks, producing close to 70 Fantasy points. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Suns vs. Bucks NBA DFS slate for Game 5 on Saturday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Suns vs. Bucks, Game 5

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Game 5 is Antetokounmpo again. Game 4 wasn't an offensive explosion for Antetokounmpo, but his impact on both ends of the floor still led to a great daily Fantasy outing. Shots weren't falling from beyond the arc and at the free-throw line for the two-time league MVP. But he still hit 11 of 19 from the field overall in Game 4, and he's hitting over 60 percent of his shots from the field in the series.

With control of the series on the line in Game 5, you can expect another full load for Antetokounmpo. That likely translates to 60 or 70 Fantasy points on both sites, and even though eat up a significant amount of salary cap room, McClure still views him as a must-have NBA DFS building block for Saturday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Saturday includes banking on Suns forward Jae Crowder. The defensive stopper saw a whopping 39 minutes on the floor in Game 4. He is best known as a source of rebounds, steals and blocks, but he's shown some offensive upside in the NBA Finals 2021.

Crowder is averaging 14.7 points per game in the past three games of the series, while still providing the other numbers daily Fantasy players are accustomed to. He's gone over 30 points in three straight games on DraftKings, and that type of production at a low cost makes him an important part of NBA DFS lineups in this series.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, July 17

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.