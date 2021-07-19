After putting themselves in an 0-2 hole, the Milwaukee Bucks have won the last three games of the 2021 NBA Finals entering Tuesday's Game 6 at 9 p.m. ET. The Bucks will have a chance to win their first championship in 50 years and they can do so in front of what is sure to be a raucous home crowd. Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the way but the two-time MVP has received lots of support from Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, both of whom will depart for Tokyo and join USA Basketball later this week. Milwaukee's Big Three has been as good as advertised and all three players are among top options in Tuesday's NBA DFS player pool.

Will the Bucks' trio take care of business at home and put up standout performances? Milwaukee is 17-1 in its last 18 home games so asking the Suns to extend the 2021 NBA Finals may be a tall task. But the backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker may be up for the challenge as both guards could be valuable picks for Tuesday.

And in Game 5, McClure had Bucks guard Holiday as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Holiday had 27 points, 13 assists, four rebounds and three steals, producing over 61 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Bucks vs. Suns, Game 6

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Game 6 is Holiday again. The All-Defensive selection hasn't been too shabby on the offensive end either with averages of 17.6 points, 9.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds in the NBA Finals 2021. The Bucks had a +14 plus/minus with Holiday on the court in Game 5, which was the highest of any player on the court.

Holiday has developed a reputation for putting up big Game 6 performances as he posted 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals in the second round vs. the Nets. Then in the Conference Finals, Holiday went off for 27 points, nine assists, nine rebounds and four steals in the Game 6 clincher vs. the Hawks. Holiday and the Bucks have no desire to allow the NBA Finals to go back to Phoenix for a Game 7, so he'll be at his best come Tuesday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Tuesday also includes rostering Booker. The two-time All-Star scored 40 points in Game 6 after posting 42 points in Game 5, thus becoming the first Suns player to post consecutive 40-point games in the playoffs.

But Booker hasn't just gotten a hot hand in the Finals as he's been stellar all postseason. He's just the second player in NBA history to post 10 games of at least 30 points in his postseason debut. He is averaging exactly 30 points per game in the 2021 NBA Finals to go along with 3.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. This comes after he put up 27 points per game vs. the Bucks in the regular season so he appears to have their number.

