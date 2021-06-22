Already without Kawhi Leonard (knee) for Tuesday's Game 2, the Los Angeles Clippers could be even more shorthanded if Marcus Morris (knee) isn't full strength. Morris isn't on the team's official injury report, but he only played 21 minutes on Monday as he battles a knee issue. Leonard out and Morris limited would make the team more reliant on the likes of Nicolas Batum, Terance Mann and Luke Kennard, all of whom failed to reach double-digits in Game 1. None of those three would break the bank for your NBA DFS salary cap and they could net you a great return on investment with bounce-back performances.

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Suns guard Devin Booker. The two-time All-Star had never posted a triple-double in his first 419 regular and postseason games, but did so in Game 1 vs. the Clippers. His 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists made him the fifth NBA player over the last 60 years to record his first triple-double in the Conference finals or later.

Booker will again be the Suns' primary scorer and distributor on Tuesday with Chris Paul (health and safety protocols) still out. Booker has now played two games this year with Paul sidelined and he's posted at least 36 points and eight assists in each contest. For the postseason, he's averaging 29.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists, which are all increases over his regular-season numbers.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Clippers forward Paul George, who went off for 34 points, five assists and four rebounds in Game 1. George has become the team's No. 1 option with Leonard sidelined. George has averaged 33.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.0 steals over the last three postseason games that Leonard has missed.

But George didn't just recently pick up his level of play as he's been consistent this entire playoff run. He's scored at least 20 points in his team's first 14 postseason games, which makes him just the fourth player over the last decade to accomplish that feat. George averaged 32.3 points vs. Phoenix during the regular season, which was his highest scoring average against any team he played more than once. He seems to have Phoenix's number and makes for a great option in Tuesday's NBA DFS lineups.

