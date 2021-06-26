The 2021 NBA Playoffs continue on Saturday with Game 4 of the Western Conference finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers. After falling behind 0-2 despite Chris Paul being shelved for health and safety protocols, the Clippers managed to win Game 3 and will now hope to keep the momentum at Staples Center to draw the series even. Paul George managed 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists despite a poor shooting night and his nearly 60 points on DraftKings buoyed NBA DFS lineups.

With Kawhi Leonard (knee) still out, George will have to carry a heavy load for the Clippers again when this game tips Saturday at 9 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the Suns are at relatively full strength with Paul, Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton all in the lineup.

And on Friday, McClure included Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Antetokounmpo went off for 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists in just 29 in a 34-point blowout, returning over 48 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, June 26

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is George. The seven-time NBA All-Star shot just 9 for 26 in Game 4, but he made some pivotal shots, including a half-court heave to end the third quarter that helped spur the Clippers on to a 14-point victory.

Despite the shooting difficulties, George still put up impressive numbers and is now averaging 29.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game for the series. Considering he's only shot 38.7 percent from the floor after shooting 46.7 percent during the regular season, he's a solid bet to bounce back with better shooting numbers as the series progresses too.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes Paul. After missing the first two games of the series because of health and safety protocols, Paul returned to record 15 points and dished out 12 assists during the Game 3 loss.

He shot just 5 for 19 from the floor after playing extremely efficient offensively to close out Phoenix's Round 2 series with the Nuggets. With a better shooting night, he should be a more significant scoring threat, and his distribution skills build in a nice floor for NBA daily Fantasy. He has 99 assists against just 16 turnovers this postseason.

