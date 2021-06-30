Three years after anointing himself "Playoff P", Paul George finally lived up to the moniker with perhaps the best game of his career. George scored 41 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Clippers won their seventh playoff game when trailing in a series, the most in a single postseason in NBA history. George will need to show up again on Wednesday if the Clippers are to extend their own record to eight games, and by all accounts, he has shown up all series. George is averaging 30.2 points and 10.8 rebounds this series, making him one of the top NBA DFS picks on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, McClure included Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Bogdanovic went off for 20 points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds to return over 41 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel, his most this postseason.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, June 30

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Suns guard Devin Booker. After struggling in his first two games since breaking his nose, Booker rekindled his shooting stroke in Game 5 and posted 31 points. Through eight regular and postseason games versus the Clippers this year, Booker has scored at least 20 points in seven of them.

After waiting six years to make his postseason debut, Booker hasn't disappointed with averages of 27.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Those are all increases over his regular-season numbers and Booker is looking forward to heading to Los Angeles for Game 6. That's because his last Game 6 in the Staples Center -- which took place in the first round vs. the Lakers -- Booker exploded for 47 points and 11 rebounds in arguably the best game from any player this postseason.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes stacking Booker with guard Chris Paul. Since returning from his two-game absence, Paul has increased his scoring in every game as he posted 22 points, eight assists and three rebounds in Game 5.

The long-time Clipper can end his former team's season on Wednesday and advance to his first NBA Finals, so Paul will bring his best. He's done that all season against his former employer as Paul has averaged 20.8 points and 9.3 assists against the Clippers over his last four games. He also appears to be playing better the further removed he gets from his positive COVID-19 test, making Paul one of the top options for tonight's NBA DFS lineups.

