Golden State Warriors fans and NBA DFS players had a collective gasp of concern late in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals when Stephen Curry appeared to sustain a foot injury diving for a loose ball. At that point, Curry had already scored 31 points, but it put his status for Game 4 up in the air. After the game, Curry insisted that he would be alright and ready to play on Friday night, but is that enough to trust him in NBA DFS lineups?

In five career Game 4 starts in the NBA Finals, Curry has averaged 27.6 points, 6.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and made 41.5 percent of his three-pointers. Curry made nearly half of his 23 total three-point attempts over the last two games, but is he still a top choice in the NBA DFS player pool amid his injury concern which has him listed as probable?

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Celtics star Jayson Tatum as one of his top NBA DFS picks for Game 3 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Tatum scored 26 points, picked out nine assists, and grabbed six rebounds to return 49.5 points on DraftKings and 47.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, June 10

For Game 4, Tatum is one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks again. For the series, Tatum has averaged 22 points, 8.3 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and has made 43.5 percent of his three-point attempts. In 12 career Game 4 starts across all playoff series, Tatum has averaged 25.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Even though Boston struggled in Game 2, Tatum led his team with 28 points and commanded an offensive usage rate of 35.2 percent. In Game 3, he finished one point behind teammate Jaylen Brown as the top Celtics scorer, but had the highest offensive usage rate again, at 28.8 percent. While Tatum is a clear scoring threat for Boston, he has the highest assist rate among all players on his team with more than 40 minutes played in the finals, at 31.3 percent.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors swingman Klay Thompson. McClure also included Thompson in his Game 3 picks, and he scored 25 points with three assists and three rebounds. The performance was a welcome return to form following the first two games of the NBA Finals, where he scored 26 total points and shot just 30.3 percent from the field.

Thompson spoke about reflecting on past playoff games as a means to improve his play after Games 1 and 2, and it seemed to do the trick on Wednesday. In his career Game 4 finals starts, Thompson has averaged 17 points, 3.6 rebounds and shot 48.4 percent from the field. He also hit 43.6 percent from beyond the three-point line in those games, and hit five of his 13 shots from downtown in Game 3.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, June 10

