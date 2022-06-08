The Golden State Warriors were able to even up the series in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 with a 19-point win, but there are still some causes for concern following the victory. After having shot 45.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the three-point line in the first three rounds of the 2022 NBA playoffs, Klay Thompson is shooting just 30.3 percent from the floor and 26.7 percent from three in the Finals. After two poor shooting performances, can he get things turned around for his team and in NBA DFS lineups for Game 3 at 9 p.m. ET?

Following Game 2, Thompson said that he'll be watching highlights of his former self in previous finals appearances to hopefully inspire some better shooting for the remainder of the series.

McClure had Jayson Tatum at the top of NBA DFS rankings for Game 2. The result: Tatum had 28 points, six boards and three assists to return 43 points on DraftKings and 38.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, June 8

For Game 3, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Celtics forward Tatum. Tatum shook off a low-scoring Game 1 and found the basket more in Game 2. He finished with 28 points, six rebounds, and three assists after coming away with just 12 points in the series-opener.

Over his last five games, Tatum has averaged 23.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and seven assists, and although he has shot a relatively low 40.4 percent from the field during that run, he hit 47.2 percent of his three-point attempts. A big part of Tatum's scoring success in Game 2 was his return to form from beyond the arc, as he hit 6-of-9 threes after going just 1-for-5 in Game 1. Through the first two games of the series, Tatum has played more minutes than any other player for Boston, and has the highest assist rate among all Celtics that have logged more than 20 minutes, at 30.9 percent.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors forward Draymond Green. Through the first two games of the finals, Green has 16 total rebounds and 12 total assists. Although he only has 13 points through those first two starts, he averaged 12.3 points over the last three games in the Western Conference Finals.

Frontcourt options are at a premium in this series, as both teams are loaded with guard and small forward talent. While Green isn't a consistent scorer, he has the highest offensive usage rate among Golden State big men, at 14.3 percent in the finals. Green is also resourceful, scored five of his nine Game 2 points from the foul line, and tied Stephen Curry for the most free throw attempts on the team with seven in Game 2.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, June 8

