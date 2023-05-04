The 2023 NBA Playoffs continue on Thursday and Warriors vs. Lakers is the only game on the NBA schedule for the night. Despite Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole all making at least six 3-point attempts in Game 1 and Los Angeles making only six 3-pointers as a team, the Lakers won 117-112. That was thanks in large part to an incredible performance by Anthony Davis, who finished with 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots to handsomely reward anybody that had him in their NBA DFS lineups.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Brogdon had 23 points, six rebounds, two assists and a block in 24 minutes to return 38.5 points on DraftKings and 36.2 on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, May 4

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Curry. Despite battling injury issues throughout the season, the nine-time NBA All-Star and two-time league MVP averaged 29.4 points, 6.3 assists and a career-high 6.1 rebounds per game this season.

Curry's posted the third-best field-goal percentage of his career (49.3%), and his 42.7% shooting from the 3-point line was a return to normalcy after he shot just 38.0% last season. During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Curry is averaging 32.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, and he's done his best work when Golden State's back has been against the wall, even scoring an NBA record 50 points in a Game 7 win over Sacramento in the first round.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Lakers forward LeBron James. The 19-time NBA All-Star and four-time MVP has had a double-double in five of seven postseason games, and he's still an extremely effective player at age 38.

James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists over 55 games while shooting 50.0% from the floor during the regular season. He averaged 22.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in two regular-season matchups with Golden State and had 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots in Game 1.

