The 2022 NBA playoffs has been the breakout stage for former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins. He had, perhaps, the highlight of the postseason with his Game 3 dunk over Luka Doncic, and Wiggins has been an all-around player for the Warriors who are just one win away from the NBA Finals. He ranks second on Golden State with 20.7 points this series and has been a nice, cheaper option in NBA DFS lineups alongside the likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Wiggins had postseason career-highs of 27 points and 11 rebounds in his last game as he's finally living up to his lofty draft status.

On Monday, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scored a game-high of 31 points to go with eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Warriors guard Curry. The two-time MVP has had two double-doubles this postseason and both have come in the Western Conference Finals. Curry is coming off a 31-point, 11-assist, five-rebound performance and has scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games.

Curry has scored at least 24 points in five of his six road games this postseason and he has a knack for putting up big numbers in Game Fours. He dropped 33 points in Game 4 versus the Nuggets and then 32 points in Game 4 against the Grizzlies. Additionally, crashing the boards isn't something the sharpshooter is known for but his 8.3 rebounds this series ranks second amongst all players. He's doing it all for Golden State and is a must-start in a potential close-out game.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Mavericks guard Doncic. The three-time All-Star is leading all players in the postseason with 32.1 points per game, while ranking ninth in rebounds (9.5), 10th in assists (6.2) and third in steals (1.8).

Doncic's career postseason average of 32.81 points per game isn't just the highest amongst all active players, but it's the second-highest in NBA history, trailing only Michael Jordan (33.45). Doncic has scored 40-plus points in back-to-back games this series and has at least 40 in three of his last four games versus Golden State dating back to the regular season. He's been a part of four previous win-or-go-home situations in his postseason career, and Doncic has always shown up by averaging 38 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists in those contests.

