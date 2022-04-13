This is a rebuilding year for the San Antonio Spurs but they still have a shot at making the postseason behind star guard Dejounte Murray. The first-time All-Star was one of the most productive players this season, averaging 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and a league-leading 2.0 steals. With those kinds of numbers come hefty NBA DFS price tags and Murray is the most expensive player on both DraftKings and FanDuel for Wednesday. Will he perform up to those standards in the NBA play-in game when the Spurs visit the Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. ET?

Some NBA DFS sites offer bonuses for triple-doubles and Murray collected 17 of those this year, the second-most in the league. Two of those came against the Pelicans, so everything seems to be pointing in Murray's favor. But, again, with his high price tags, you're going to need to find some more affordable options in the NBA DFS player pool if you want to roster Murray. So, before you make your NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure listed Nets forward Kevin Durant in his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Durant filled up the stat sheet with 25 points, 11 assists, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals. His performance returned 59.25 points on DraftKings and 61.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Wednesday, April 13, NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, April 13

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday includes Hawks guard Trae Young at $10,600 on DraftKings and $10,100 on FanDuel. The two-time All-Star had a banner year even though it seems it flew under the radar. Young led the NBA in both total points and total assists, becoming just the second player in NBA history -- and the first since 1972-73 -- to do so.

A big chunk of both those points and assists came against Charlotte this season as Young had two games with at least 25 points as well as two games with at least 15 assists versus the Hornets. For as great as Young is in the regular season, he takes his game to even another level in postseason-like games, as we saw last year. With the Hawks' season on the line, look for Young to be ultra-aggressive in attacking Charlotte's defense which ranks 25th in points allowed.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pelicans forward Herbert Jones ($4,500 on DraftKings and $4,600 on FanDuel). The second-round rookie outperformed his draft position and is a favorite to make an All-Rookie team. He showed strong defensive chops, ranking third in the league in total steals, while also averaging 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists as a starter.

Jones did not play (leg) in New Orleans' regular season finale but he's not even listed on the injury report for Wednesday. During a five-week stretch in February and March, Jones faced the Spurs twice and had 13 points in each game. But he also contributed in other areas with a combined 11 boards, six assists and three steals. The Spurs' up-tempo pace often allows for opponents to rack up stats and Jones is in prime position to return great value on Wednesday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, April 13

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.