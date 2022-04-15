The Clippers and Cavaliers are among the teams that get their final shots at making the NBA playoffs on Friday in the No. 8 seed games of the NBA play-in tournament, with games against the Pelicans and Hawks, respectively. The good news for daily Fantasy basketball players is that each of those teams have exciting options to include in NBA DFS lineups. CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram scored 59 combined points when the Pelicans played the Spurs on Wednesday, while Darius Garland looks to reproduce his 34-point performance against Brooklyn on Tuesday in his matchup with Atlanta.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Wednesday, McClure listed Hawks point guard Trae Young in his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Young powered through an inefficient shooting night to score 24 points to go with 11 assists, a steal and a block. His performance returned 48.75 points on DraftKings and 47.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, April 15

Young is one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday as well, and is listed at $9,700 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel. The Atlanta star has always been a volume shooter when it comes to his production, however, over his last 10 games, he has maintained a consistently high offensive output. During that stretch, he has averaged 29.4 points and 11.2 assists, while shooting 48.7 percent and hitting 37 percent of his three-pointers.

On Friday, the Hawks are back in action against Cleveland, who Young has played well against this season. In four games against the Cavs this year, he has averaged 32.5 points, nine assists, and hit 41.2 percent of his threes. Young should have an added opportunity for Fantasy production on Friday as the Cavs have allowed an average of 30 assists by opponents over their last three games, which is the fourth-highest mark in the NBA during that stretch.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Clippers SG/SF Paul George ($10,000 on DraftKings and $10,200 on FanDuel). George was the top scoring shooting guard in the play-in games on Tuesday, after he dropped 34 points and came away with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. He led all scorers in his game with Minnesota, and came away with his highest total since his return from a 42-game absence due to an elbow injury during the regular season.

Despite missing significant time this season, he has played against Friday's opponent, the New Orleans Pelicans, three times. In those games, he averaged 20.3 points, five rebounds and 5.3 assists. The Clippers have been careful not to overwork George after coming back, and in his final five starts to end the regular season, he averaged just over 30 minutes on the floor, but still scored 22.6 points with 6.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, April 15

