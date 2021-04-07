On Wednesday night, the eyes of NBA DFS fans will be on the Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans matchup as Kevin Durant (hamstring) is expected to return to the lineup. The four-time scoring champion has missed nearly two months of action and he will return to a Brooklyn squad that has added some new faces during his absence. Former All-Stars Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge are now in the fold, while James Harden, who has hamstring issues of his own, will not play vs. New Orleans.

Without Harden, you would think that Durant could outperform his listed prices of $9,200 on DraftKings and $8,800 on FanDuel. But you also have to take into account that he could be rusty and the Nets may limit his minutes. Should you insert Durant into your NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday, or are there other options that could bring similar value at a lesser price? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Wednesday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

And on Tuesday, McClure included Hawks guard Trae Young in his core lineup picks. The result: Young went off for 30 points and 12 assists, returning over 52 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, April 7

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Wednesday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Trae Young at $8,800 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel. Young is averaging 25.3 points per game to go along with a career-high 9.5 assists per game. He and the Hawks will face a Memphis Grizzlies team on Wednesday that Young torched for 36 points and nine assists when the teams last played in December.

The Hawks have been decimated by injuries recently and they are down three starters heading into Wednesday's game. That will force more reliance on Young to be both a scorer and a playmaker as evident by his Tuesday performance against the Pelicans. Speaking of injuries, the Grizzlies' Ja Morant needed assistance leaving the court in Tuesday's game due to back pain and could be limited on Wednesday, thus allowing Young to focus even more so on the offensive end of the court.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Wednesday includes rostering Mavericks guard Luka Doncic at $10,900 on DraftKings and $10,300 on FanDuel. The Mavericks face the Rockets tonight and Doncic went off earlier this year against Houston, posting 33 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists. For the season, the two-time All-Star is averaging 28.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game while ranking fourth in the league with nine triple-doubles.

It appears that Doncic worked on his shooting form during the All-Star break as he's taken his efficiency to another level since then. He is knocking down 50.8 percent of his field-goal attempts and 41.3 percent of his 3-point attempts since the break compared to 47.8 percent and 35.7 percent before. Doncic should have plenty of open looks vs. a Rockets team that has allowed 122.6 points per game during their current five-game losing streak.

