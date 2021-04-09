Zach LaVine continues to have a spectacular season, delighting both Chicago Bulls fans and NBA DFS owners. The 26-year-old made his first All-Star Game this season and is averaging career-highs across the board with 27.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He also has the Bulls in contention for a playoff spot for the first time since 2017, and LaVine should be on your NBA DFS radar ahead of his team's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

LaVine played through a sprained ankle on Thursday and posted 22 points to go along with 13 assists, so he's expected to play Friday. He'll cost you $7,800 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel, and he's one of those NBA DFS picks whose production could easily exceed his price. But what other players are out there with similar prospects and how should you approach these players when formulating your NBA DFS strategy? Before locking in any NBA DFS lineups for Friday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

And on Thursday, McClure included Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in his core lineup picks. The result: the rookie went off for 16 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, returning over 42 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Friday, April 9 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, April 9

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Friday NBA Daily Fantasy lineups is Hawks guard Trae Young at $9,200 on DraftKings and $8,100 on FanDuel. Young is delivering 25.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game this season. Atlanta gets Chicago on Friday and Young dropped 37 points with seven assists and six rebounds when these teams last played.

McClure also likes Young because of the circumstances he's faced with Friday as the Hawks are decimated with injuries. Starters John Collins (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (knee) are both out, while Clint Capela (Achilles) and Danilo Gallinari (ankle) are listed as questionable. Those four are among the Hawks' top six scorers so there is a huge void in terms of points that Young will have to help fill. The third-year guard is certainly capable of that as he has three games this season with 40+ points.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Friday includes rostering Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels at $3,300 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. The second-year player out of San Diego State got his second start of the season on Wednesday and responded with a career-high of 21 points to go along with six rebounds, three assists and two steals. He was also extremely efficient by knocking down 64.3 percent of his shots and committing no turnovers.

McDaniels' increase in playing time is due to Charlotte recently suffering a rash of injuries. In the last few weeks, they've lost LaMelo Ball (wrist), Malik Monk (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (foot) with all three of those players being out Friday. Those three combined to average nearly 50 points a game so players like McDaniels are being asked to step up in their absences. McDaniels is coming off a 32-minute game and should see similar playing time on Friday vs. a Bucks team that could be without Giannis Antetokounmpo who has missed the last three games due to a knee injury.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Friday, April 9

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.