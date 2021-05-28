The Los Angeles Clippers are up against the ropes as they dropped the first two games of their series with the Mavericks at home. The main reason why they are down 0-2 is because of Luka Doncic, who is supplying more postseason magic this season. After posting a triple-double in Game 1, Doncic then went off for 39 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in Game 2. His all-around game and ability to fill up the box score makes Doncic one of the NBA DFS picks worth considering for Friday's postseason action.

With his sizzling play, Doncic ($11,000 on DraftKings, $10,500 on FanDuel) won't come cheap for your NBA DFS lineups. He's the most expensive option on DraftKings and the second-most expensive option on FanDuel.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups.

And on Thursday, McClure included Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic as one of his top picks. The result: Nurkic posted 13 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to return over 41 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, May 28

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday is Hawks guard Trae Young at $8,600 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel. Young has become the latest villain of MSG with back-to-back 30-plus performances on the Knicks' home court. He and the Hawks now return to Atlanta where the crowd support will be heavily in their favor as they seek a 2-1 series lead.

During three regular-season games vs. the Knicks, Young was more of a playmaker than a scorer as he averaged 24.7 points and 12.0 assists per game. But he's taken on more of a scoring responsibility in the postseason with averages of 31 points and 8.5 assists per game. Only two other Hawks are averaging in double-figures this postseason, so Nate McMillan should continue to be reliant on his best player. Comfortably fire up Young for your NBA DFS lineups as he could put on a show for the home fans.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Friday includes rostering Knicks guard Derrick Rose ($6,400 on DraftKings, $6,500 on FanDuel). Rose scored 26 points in Game 2 vs. the Hawks, which was just one off his regular-season high of 27 points. It was also the most points Rose had scored in a playoff game in over six years.

The former MVP didn't start the first two games but is averaging 38 minutes per contest, so he's playing starter's minutes. With Julius Randle struggling with his shot, Rose has been the Knicks' go-to guy down the stretch and he hasn't disappointed. It was just a few weeks ago that he scored 20 points vs. the Hawks in the regular season so he appears to have their number. Through 10 regular and postseason games in May, Rose is averaging 19.7 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game, looking like the Rose of old.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Friday, May 28

