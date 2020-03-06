NBA DFS: Trae Young and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for March 6, 2020

The NBA DFS player pool is stocked with several intriguing options on Friday night. Rookie sensation Zion Williamson, who's averaging 24.0 points per game, is back in action when the New Orleans Pelicans take on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. Elsewhere, the reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who's averaging 29.6 points and 13.8 rebounds per game this season, leads his Milwaukee Bucks against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Friday's marquee matchup.

Are Williamson, Butler, Antetokounmpo or James wise facets of your Friday NBA DFS strategy?

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,100 on FanDuel, $11,200 on DraftKings)



Luka Doncic ($10,700 on FanDuel, $11,300 on DraftKings)



Anthony Davis ($10,400 on FanDuel, $9,800 on DraftKings)



LeBron James ($10,200 on FanDuel, $10,900 on DraftKings)



Bradley Beal ($10,100 on FanDuel, $10,400 on DraftKings)



McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday

For Friday, McClure is high on Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young ($9,900 on FanDuel, $9,900 on DraftKings). Young went for 19 points, two assists, one rebound, one block and one steal against the Grizzlies on Monday. It was his first game without a double-double in four outings, as he is averaging 31 points and 10.4 assists in his last 10 starts.

Young is making waves this season on the strength of his 29.6 points, which ranks third in the NBA, 9.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. His history against the Wizards, Friday's opponent, is strong too, as he has gone for 32 points, 10.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds in two games against Washington. In addition, the Wizards rank 30th in the NBA in scoring defense, giving up 120.2 points per game. Lock him in as one of the top overall plays on Friday.

McClure's Friday NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker ($8,300 on FanDuel, $8,400 on DraftKings). Booker posted 22 points, 10 assists, four rebounds and a steal on Tuesday against the Raptors. While Booker has been consistently in the top 10 in scoring at 25.9 points per game, Booker has improved his passing, as he is averaging 7.1 assists after the All-Star break.

Now, Booker gets a dream matchup against the Trail Blazers, a team he torched for 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds earlier this season. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Friday's NBA DFS slate and look for a big return against Portland.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Friday

