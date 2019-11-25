NBA DFS: Trae Young and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Monday, Nov. 25

There's plenty to look forward to in Monday's NBA DFS player pool. Among the available stars in action include the league's third- and fifth-leading scorers, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Portland's Damian Lillard. Antetokounmpo is making another run at the NBA Most Valuable Player award, giving the East-leading Bucks 29.9 points per game. Lillard is one of the few bright spots for the 5-12 Trail Blazers, as he is pumping in 28.3 points per game. The Bucks get Utah at home, while the Trail Blazers travel to nearby Chicago. Should you target Antetokounmpo or Lillard with your NBA DFS picks despite their high price tags? And which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to victory? Before locking in your NBA DFS strategy and lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Monday, see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

For Monday, we can tell you McClure is high on Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young ($9,700 on FanDuel, $9,800 on DraftKings). The second-year pro is enjoying a strong sophomore season in the NBA, leading the Hawks in points (25.9 per game) and assists (8.7). Young's assists average is third in the league behind only LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Young turned in a complete performance on Saturday against Toronto, putting up 30 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing 10 assists in 41 minutes for his first triple-double of the season. Young and the Hawks get the Timberwolves on Monday, a team ranked in the lower half of the NBA defending his position.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Monday also includes rostering Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum ($8,200 on FanDuel, $6,900 on DraftKings). Tatum is coming off a monster week that included a 30-point outburst against the Clippers in an overtime loss Wednesday. He is giving Boston 20.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game en route to an 11-4 record. Tatum and the Celtics get the Kings, a team he scored 14 points against and grabbed six rebounds on Nov. 17.

