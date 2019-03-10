NBA DFS: Trae Young and top picks for March 10 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Sunday's main slate brings some tough questions for NBA DFS players as they set their lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like Magic forward Aaron Gordon, who has a tough matchup against the Grizzlies, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside NBA DFS option like Pelicans forward Cheick Diallo, who's scored 30 more points on DraftKings in three of his last five outings? Is a player dealing with an injury such as Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) safe to roster in NBA DFS tournaments or cash games on Sunday? With FanDuel hosting a $300K Sunday NBA Shot, and DraftKings running a $300K Fadeaway that awards $100K to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for NBA DFS players to make. Before locking in any rosters, be sure to check out the top NBA DFS picks, lineups and advice from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2M in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is absolutely rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Sunday's slate, McClure is banking on Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson at $4,800 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings.

Gibson is coming off an impressive performance against the Wizards on Saturday, recording 15 points and 13 rebounds in 24 minutes. Gibson has returned at least 5x value on DraftKings in five of his last six games, and he has a great chance to produce big numbers again on Sunday against the Knicks. In his last meeting against New York, Gibson exploded for 19 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, returning over 40 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Sunday's slate.

Another pick he's all over: Hawks guard Trae Young at $8,300 on FanDuel and $8,100 on DraftKings. Young has been on fire since returning from the All-Star break. In fact, Young is averaging 27.8 points in his last nine games and he's coming off his first triple-double of his career, racking up 23 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds against the Nets on Saturday. Now he gets a dream matchup against the Pelicans, who give up over 115 points per game and will be without starting point guard Jrue Holiday on Sunday.

McClure is also targeting a sleeper capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return 40, even 50 points on both sites, and he comes at an extremely affordable price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.