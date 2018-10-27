NBA DFS: Trae Young and top picks for Oct. 27 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2018-19 NBA DFS season rolls on Saturday, October 27 with nine games on the main slate that gets underway at 7 p.m. ET. With plenty of top names such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Ben Simmons among the top-priced options, FanDuel has a $400K NBA Shot NBA DFS tournament that awards $100K to first place, while DraftKings is hosting a $450K Excellent 8's that also awards $100K to the winner. With so much on the line for this big Saturday evening slate, be sure to check out the top NBA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is a DFS professional and a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure got off to a blistering start to the season, cashing five straight nights on DraftKings. And on Friday, McClure rostered Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell. The result? He exploded with a career-high 30 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals -- returning almost 50 points on FanDuel and over 9x value for owners.

For Saturday's main slate, McClure is high on Hawks forward Taurean Prince at $7,200 on FanDuel and $6,600 on DraftKings, who is off to a blistering start this season with 21.8 points per game. That's over double his career average, yet he still comes at a reasonable price on both sites.

He's stacking him with rookie guard Trae Young ($7,600 on FanDuel, $7,200 on DraftKings), who went for 35 points and 11 assists last weekend against the Cavs. The Hawks get a nice matchup against the Bulls, a 1-4 squad that is ranked 27th in the NBA in scoring defense, so lock in this top NBA DFS stack and look for a huge return on value Saturday evening.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to score 30, even 40 points, and he comes at a great price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings.