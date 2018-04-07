NBA DFS: Trey Burke and top picks for April 7 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Saturday, April 7, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Friday, McClure rostered Grizzlies guard MarShon Brooks as a value play at $4,800 on FanDuel. The result: Brooks recorded 23 points, eight rebounds and three assists -- returning 43.1 DFS points.

For Saturday's slate, McClure is all over Bulls shooting guard Sean Kilpatrick, who is $4,700 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings.

Chicago doesn't have too much going for it in the final days of the season, but Kilpatrick has stepped up as a surprise big-time scorer that DFS players should be all over, especially at under $5,000 on both sites.

Another player McClure likes tonight: Knicks guard Trey Burke, who is $6,300 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings.

Burke is just a few games removed from going for over 60 DFS points, and he's hovered around at least 30 in recent games as the Knicks also struggle their way to the finish line. He has double-digit upside in both scoring and assists, so lock him in as a strong selection this evening.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up insane numbers who has a dream matchup tonight. The stars are aligning for him to score 60, even 70 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.