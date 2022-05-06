Bam Adebayo has certainly taken advantage of Joel Embiid's (face) absence in the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs as the Heat center is averaging 23.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists versus the 76ers. Adebayo has 20-plus points in each of his last three postseason games, which ties the longest streak of his five-year NBA career. And with Embiid already ruled out for Game 3 tonight at 7 p.m. ET, Adebayo will be a very popular NBA DFS pick on daily Fantasy basketball sites like DraftKings.

But the big man isn't the only Heat player who has taken advantage of Philly's hole in the middle as perimeter players like Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo have also exploited the Sixers. Which other Miami players will provide NBA DFS value on Friday, and what should you expect from Kyle Lowry who could return to the court for the first time this series? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Ameer Tyree.

Tyree got his start in NBA DFS over four years ago. The former DraftKings Nation betting and fantasy writer spent over a year and a half breaking down basketball slates to build optimal lineups there. Tyree's favorite play for Wednesday was Tobias Harris. The 76ers forward returned more than 5X value at $7,700 by scoring 21 points to go along with four rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, May 6

For Friday, one of Tyree's top NBA DFS picks is Heat guard Tyler Herro, who is listed at $6,900 on DraftKings. "Kyle Lowry's time on the shelf has helped Herro find himself and there's no rush for Miami's starting point guard to come back before he's ready while his team has a 2-0 lead," Tyree told SportsLine. "He's torched the 76ers for 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on 55.6 percent shooting in the second round."

Herro (anke) is listed as questionable for tonight but he was also listed as questionable for each of the past two games and showed no ill effects on the court. The Sixth Man of the Year award winner has come off the bench to shoot at least 50 percent in three straight games and he also put up a 21-point, seven-rebound game against the Sixers during the regular season.

Herro had a 24-point game in the playoffs playing alongside Lowry and a 25-point game when the veteran point guard sat, so he's proven to be productive in either scenario. But Tyree is especially high on the 22-year-old if Lowry determines he's unable to go for a fifth straight game.

"Fantasy managers should consider Herro to be one of the better mid-tier options available if Lowry doesn't suit up on Friday," Tyree told SportsLine.

