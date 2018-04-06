NBA DFS: Tyler Ulis and top picks for April 6 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Friday, April 6, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Thursday, McClure rostered Nets guard Joe Harris as a value play at $3,900 on FanDuel. The result: Harris recorded 17 points, six assists and four rebounds -- returning one of his best performances of the year with 30.8 DFS points

For Friday's slate, McClure is all over Suns point guard Tyler Ulis, who is $5,600 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings.

Devin Booker and Elfrid Payton are both expected to miss Phoenix's game on Friday evening, meaning Ulis should see a ton of time on the floor.

He's averaged well over 30 DFS points per game in his last five outings, and he could go for even more than that tonight in a matchup against the Pelicans, a team that gives up 110.7 points per contest.

Another player McClure is all over: Grizzlies guard MarShon Brooks, who is $4,800 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings.

Memphis liked Brooks, who had been on a 10-day contract, enough to sign him to a two-year deal. That's because he's been putting up big numbers like the 25 points and seven assists he posted at New Orleans in his last game.

The Grizzlies are decimated with injuries as they limp down the stretch, but Brooks has been a clear bright spot. He has a great chance to again pay off his reasonable price tag this evening against Sacramento.

