Six games are on the NBA DFS main slate on Wednesday, December 22, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The NBA DFS player pool will be stocked with big names, including DeMar DeRozan, Jayson Tatum and Paul George. However, those looking for value for your NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday need to consider rostering Nuggets guard Nah'Shon Hyland, who recorded 24 points, four rebounds and two assists in his last outing.

Will Hyland provide value against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night? Or are you better off finding value elsewhere for your NBA DFS lineups? Before finalizing your NBA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure included Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns as one of his top NBA DFS picks on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Towns recorded 26 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks to return well over 50 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Wednesday, December 22 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, December 22

One of McClure's top Wednesday NBA DFS picks is Bucks center DeMarcus Cousins at $4,400 on DraftKings and $5,800 on FanDuel. With Milwaukee missing a number of its usual starters, Cousins was given his second straight start and logged a season-high 27 minutes against the Cavaliers on Sunday. Cousins flourished in the starting role, finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and five steals.

Cousins will look to duplicate that success on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, a team that's giving up 113.5 points per game this season, which ranks 28th in the NBA. Cousins is a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Rockets.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton at $8,200 on DraftKings and $8,100 on FanDuel. Haliburton has been red-hot in his most recent outings, recording a double-double in each of his last three games.

In Monday's 113-98 loss to Golden State, Haliburton finished with 24 points, 11 assists, four rebounds, and three steals across 41 minutes. And with De'Aaron Fox (COVID-19 protocols) still sidelined, Haliburton should continue to flourish as Sacramento's lead ball-handler.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, December 22

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.