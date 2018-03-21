NBA DFS: Victor Oladipo and top picks for March 21 DraftKings, FanDuel lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA DFS action on Wednesday, March 21, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing big on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Tuesday, McClure locked in Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo at just $5,800 on FanDuel. The result: Rondo exploded for 19 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds -- returning a massive 55.8 points on FanDuel. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.



For Wednesday's NBA DFS slate, McClure is all over Heat center Bam Adebayo at $4,300 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings.



The rookie out of Kentucky has found his stride and is averaging close to 30 minutes over his last four outings.



He has at least eight rebounds in his last five games and had one game during that stretch where he grabbed 16, so he's a threat to put up big fantasy basketball numbers on any given night. Lock him in tonight at an affordable price for a favorable matchup against the Knicks.



Roster Adebayo and you'll still have plenty of room to add a high-scoring stud like Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, who is $8,800 on FanDuel and $8,200 on DraftKings.



He should thrive on Wednesday in a dream matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, a team ranked 29th in the NBA in scoring defense (111 ppg).



Oladipo has a floor of 30 points on FanDuel and DraftKings each night, but he's exploded for more than 50 on both sites fives times in the last two months. He has a favorable chance to go for those type of numbers on Wednesday as the Pacers look to solidify their Eastern Conference playoff seeding.



McClure is also targeting a player who has been producing massive numbers recently and is in position for huge minutes. The stars are aligning for him to go for 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



