NBA DFS players will have plenty on the line when the league returns on Thursday. DraftKings and FanDuel both have $3 million tournaments available, but who should you target with your NBA DFS picks? With no home-court advantage, a different shooting background in Orlando and over four months off, there are plenty of factors to consider when setting your daily Fantasy basketball lineups. There's also no shortage of talent in the NBA DFS player pool, with LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George just some of the huge names set to take the floor.

Which players will thrive in the bubble environment in Orlando during the two-game NBA schedule for Thursday that features Pelicans vs. Jazz at 6:30 p.m. ET and Lakers vs. Clippers at 9 p.m. ET? And which value picks will be the keys to a winning NBA DFS strategy that can cash in one of the seven-digit NBA DFS tournaments? Before entering NBA DFS tournaments like FanDuel's $3M NBA The Return Shot or the $3M Return Millionaire on DraftKings, be sure to check out the top NBA DFS picks, advice and stacks from SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

For Thursday, McClure is high on Pelicans forward Zion Williamson at $7,100 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings. Williamson left the Orlando bubble for personal reasons, but is expected to be on the floor Thursday evening following a mandatory quarantine. The highly-touted 2019 No. 1 overall pick has lived up to the billing through 19 games played in the 2019-20 NBA season.

He's averaged 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. That's provided plenty of value for NBA DFS players as well. He's returned at least 4x value on FanDuel in every game he's appeared, including four games where he went off for over 6x, making him a strong pick for daily Fantasy basketball lineups on Thursday.

McClure's Thursday NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Lakers forward Anthony Davis at $10,400 on FanDuel and $10,000 on DraftKings. Davis is officially listed as day-to-day after being poked in the eye during a scrimmage over the weekend. McClure, however, expects him to be on the floor Thursday.

One of the NBA's elite scoring and rebounding talents, Davis is averaging 26.7 points and 9.4 rebounds this season, while also contributing 2.4 blocks and 3.1 assists per contest. He's also looked comfortable against a tough Clippers defense this season, averaging 26.3 point against the crosstown rivals. He's priced $1,000 less than LeBron James on FanDuel and $700 less on DraftKings, a value McClure likes, so confidently lock Davis in as one of your building blocks for Thursday NBA DFS lineups.

