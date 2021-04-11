With several star-studded showdowns filling Sunday's NBA DFS slate, daily Fantasy basketball owners have a wealth of potential NBA DFS superstars from which to pick. Among the potential NBA DFS picks to consider is Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who is averaging 28.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.7 assists heading into a matchup against DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET. Another star to watch is Portland's Damian Lillard, who is third in the NBA with 29.0 points per game heading into Sunday's showdown against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat at 10 p.m. ET.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Saturday, McClure included Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell in his core lineup picks. The result: Mitchell exploded for 42 points, three rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal to produce over 57 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, April 11

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Sunday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Pelicans forward Zion Williamson at $9,400 on DraftKings and $9,700 on FanDuel. Williamson is delivering 26.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in his second season. That includes a 37-point, 15-rebound, eight-assist night on Friday against the Sixers.

Williamson has pumped in at least 30 points in 14 games already this season, becoming the Pelicans' most reliable scoring asset. The former Duke superstar has scored at least 25 points in 10 of his last 11 appearances. Williamson and the Pelicans get the struggling Cavaliers on Sunday, a team he dropped 23 points and six rebounds against earlier this season.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering rostering Bucks forward Khris Middleton at $8,000 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel. Middleton is in his ninth NBA season, averaging 20.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in 2020-21. Middleton's last outing offered 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists on Thursday against Dallas.

Middleton has delivered 42 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his last two games -- good for an average of over 36 points on DraftKings in that span. Across his past 10 games, Middleton is averaging 20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.2 minutes. That has also been worth an average of over 36 points per game on DraftKings, and McClure sees no reason why the lowly Magic will stand in Middleton's way on Sunday.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, April 11

