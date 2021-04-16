A potential NBA Finals preview is on tap Friday as the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET. While Kawhi Leonard (foot) is questionable, there are plenty of other NBA DFS stars including Paul George, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to consider. George, especially, is someone to keep an eye on as even though he rested in the Clippers' last game, the seven-time All-Star has been a must-start in NBA DFS lineups over the last 10 days. George has four straight games with at least 30 points and he has been the main reason for the Clippers' current seven-game winning streak.

With this hot stretch, George won't come cheaply as it will cost you $9,100 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel to slot him into your NBA DFS lineups. With averages of 34.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game over his last four contests, he will be hard to ignore but what other more affordable NBA DFS picks are out there? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Friday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

And on Thursday, McClure included Warriors guard Stephen Curry in his core lineup picks. The result: Curry went off for 33 points, five assists, four rebounds and two blocks, producing over 49 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Friday, April 16 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, April 16

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Friday NBA Daily Fantasy lineups is Pelicans forward Zion Williamson at $10,000 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Williamson is averaging 26.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in his sophomore season which included an All-Star appearance in March. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 draft has been one of the most productive players in the league and ranks among the top 10 in field goal percentage, player efficiency rating and win shares.

With the Pelicans fighting for a playoff spot, Williamson has been playing his best as he's averaging 31.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists over his last 10 games. Coach Stan Van Gundy has been using his power forward as more of a point forward as the season has progressed and that's reflected in Williamson's assist numbers. He dished out a career-high of eight assists in a game last week and then posted seven assists in his last game on Wednesday. Williamson and the Pelicans get a tasty matchup on Friday against a Washington Wizards team that allows the second-most points in the NBA.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Raptors guard Malachi Flynn at $6,200 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel. Flynn has started four of the last five games and is averaging 16.8 points, 7.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds in those starts.

The rookie out of San Diego State is in a great situation on Friday as the Raptors will be resting Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. Additionally, Gary Trent Jr. (ankle) is doubtful so Flynn will have no shortage of opportunities with four of the team's top five scorers not expected to play. He is someone who has responded when called upon as he had 16 points, seven assists and four rebounds on Wednesday vs. the Spurs. With the Raptors seemingly no longer fighting for a playoff spot, younger players like Flynn will get chances to prove themselves so expect lots of playing time for him Friday vs. the Magic.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Friday, April 16

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.