The 2020-21 NBA regular season has less than a month remaining and load management continues to be a key strategy as teams deal with a backloaded NBA schedule. And while that takes stars out of the NBA DFS player pool, it also creates opportunities for NBA daily Fantasy players to find affordable options with serious upside as they slide into major minutes. The Mavericks and Lakers will play for the second time in three days on Saturday and Kristaps Porzingis made a rare appearance in both games of a back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday.

Will he be in the lineup for the third time in four days against the Lakers, or will he be rested opening up a potential opportunity for Maxi Kleber and and Willie Cauley-Stein to get more minutes? And what NBA injuries should you be aware of before setting NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Saturday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

And on Friday, McClure included Celtics forward Jayson Tatum as one of his top picks. The result: Tatum had 38 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, returning nearly six times his value on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, April 24

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon at $8,300 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. Brogdon enters Saturday averaging career-highs in points per game (21.5) and rebounds per game (5.2) and his 6.0 assists per contest is the second-highest mark of his career.

And with Domantas Sabonis (back) out, he and Caris LeVert will have to carry a larger scoring load against the Pistons. Brogdon had 29 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists without Sabonis in the lineup against the Thunder on Wednesday night and he's a candidate to put up another big stat line against Pistons team that ranks 19th in defensive rating.

Part of his NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pelicans forward Zion Williamson ($10,100 on DraftKings, $9,700 on FanDuel). Williamson is averaging 26.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game all while shooting 61.8 percent from the floor. But he's been even more efficient of late, shooting 74.2 percent while scoring 28.0 points and snatching 7.0 rebounds on average over his last two contests.

Williamson and the Pelicans will take on the Spurs at home on Saturday night. On Feb. 27, Williamson had 23 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Back on Dec. 27, he supplemented a rare poor shooting night (7-for-22 from the floor for 18 points) by snagging 11 rebounds, making five steals and blocking a shot. The 20-year-old superstar has enormous upside on a nightly basis, but DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay both being listed as questionable for San Antonio could leave the Spurs struggling to deal with him even more than usual in the frontcourt.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, April 24

