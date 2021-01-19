The 2020-21 NBA season continues on Tuesday with two games and NBA daily Fantasy players will be challenged by a shallow NBA DFS player pool. It's Nuggets vs. Thunder and Jazz vs. Pelicans and stars like Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell and Brandon Ingram will all carry high ownership numbers given the lack of alternative upper-echelon selections. However, getting any of those players into your NBA DFS lineups will require salary cap sacrifices elsewhere.

Lonzo Ball hasn't played since Jan. 8 because of a knee injury but he could return to the lineup on Tuesday night against Utah. What does that mean for other Pelicans guards like Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis Jr., who have been playing more minutes in his absence? Before finalizing any NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Tuesday, Jan. 19 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, Jan. 19

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Tuesday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Thunder forward Isaiah Roby at $4,100 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel. Now in his second season out of Nebraska, the former second-round pick has gotten steady minutes with Darius Miller (achilles), Trevor Ariza (personal) and Aleksej Pokusevski (concussion) out and he has been extremely effective.

Roby is averaging 8.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game over just 18.7 minutes on average and is shooting 59.3 percent from the floor and 40 percent from the 3-point line. He's reached double-figures in scoring in three of his last four games and pulled down 24 rebounds during that stretch, making him a high-upside play at a low cost for Tuesday night.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Pelicans forward Zion Williamson at $7,900 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel. After missing a game against the Clippers on Jan. 13 because of the league's coronavirus protocols, Williamson has returned to the New Orleans lineup to deliver a 21/12 double-double against the Lakers and then dropped 31 points on the Kings on Sunday while shooting 13-of-15 from the floor.

Williamson enters Tuesday averaging 22.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game and has recorded five double-doubles. He's reached at least 37 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings in each of the last five games he's played and he went 6-for-8 from the floor and scored 13 points in just 15 minutes the only other time he's played Utah in his career.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, Jan. 19

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Jan. 19? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.