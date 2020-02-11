NBA DFS: Zion Williamson and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Feb. 11, 2020

After missing Saturday's game against the Pacers while nursing a minor ankle injury, Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is expected to return to action on Tuesday against the Trail Blazers in a game where the over-under is an enormous 240 points. That's good news for NBA daily Fantasy players who will likely key in on that contest. Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Jrue Holiday and Hassan Whiteside will also be popular options for NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday in the expected high-scoring affair.

With hundreds of thousands on the line in NBA DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings, finding the right NBA DFS stacks, while also finding variance and value in the NBA DFS player pool could lead to a big payday. Before making your NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS advice and strategy from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Tuesday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Now, here are five of the most expensive players in Tuesday's NBA DFS player pool:

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday

For Tuesday, McClure is high on Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden ($11,300 on FanDuel, $11,400 on DraftKings). The 30-year-old is on track for his third consecutive scoring title this season and he's had no issues getting his shots up despite the offseason addition of Russell Westbrook.

Harden is averaging 35.2 points while also dishing out 7.3 assists per game. He's also provided some value when it comes to defensive stats, grabbing 6.5 rebounds per game while averaging 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest. On Tuesday, the Rockets are two-point favorites over the Celtics in a game with an over-under of 23,2 and Boston ranks 19th in DraftKings points allowed to guards this season.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Tuesday also includes rostering Zion Williamson ($7,200 on FanDuel, $7,400 on DraftKings), who is shooting 57.4 percent from the floor and averaging 19.8 points in just 26.9 minutes per game so far this season. It's been eight games now since Williamson returned from knee surgery to make his debut and, though the Pelicans are limiting his minutes, he's lived up to the hype.

After giving him a day to rest a minor ankle injury on Saturday, Williamson should be cleared to play close to 30 minutes on Tuesday against the Blazers. Portland ranks dead-last in the NBA in DraftKings points allowed to power forwards and centers.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.