After over four months off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA finally returns on Thursday evening. Everything, of course, will look significantly different. Each game is being played in the NBA bubble in Orlando with no fans in attendance. NBA DFS players will have to adjust since Thursday's schedule brings a pair of intriguing matchups, Pelicans vs. Jazz and Lakers vs. Clippers, which will stock the NBA DFS player pool with household names like LeBron James, Paul George, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Zion Williamson.

Which of those stars should you build NBA DFS lineups around? And what other value picks should be part of your NBA DFS strategy for Thursday?

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year.

For Thursday, McClure is high on Pelicans forward Zion Williamson at $7,100 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings. Williamson left the Orlando bubble for personal reasons, but is expected to be on the floor Thursday evening following a mandatory quarantine. The highly-touted 2019 No. 1 overall pick has lived up to the billing through 19 games played in the 2019-20 NBA season.

He's averaged 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. That's provided plenty of value for NBA DFS players as well. He's returned at least 4x value on FanDuel in every game he's appeared, including four games where he went off for over 6x, making him a strong pick for daily Fantasy basketball lineups on Thursday.

McClure's Thursday NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Clippers forward Paul George ($7,400 on FanDuel, $7,200 on DraftKings), who is averaging 25 points per game against the Lakers this season. George has meshed well with Kawhi Leonard and his other new teammates in Los Angeles this season, averaging 21 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

And McClure has considered that George had a huge performance against the Lakers shortly before the shutdown, stuffing the stat sheet with 31 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists. That returned over 50 points and almost 7x value on FanDuel, so confidently lock him in as one of your top NBA DFS picks as the league returns on Thursday.

