NBA DFS: Zion Williamson and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for NBA Opening Night 2019

The 2019-20 NBA season starts on Tuesday, October 22, and NBA Opening Night will be packed full of stars. The defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors hoist their title banner before tipping off against the Pelicans, while the new-look Lakers and Clippers of Los Angeles go head-to-head at the Staples Center. The action begins at 8 p.m. ET. With No. 1 overall picks Zion Williamson, Kyle Lowry, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and Anthony Davis all expected to be in action, it should be a star-studded opening night.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. In the 2019 NBA Playoffs, his lineups for Game 6 of Warriors vs. Rockets finished second in a $100k-to-first NBA GPP. Anybody following him has seen huge returns. Now, he's turned his attention to Opening Night of the 2019-20 NBA season. You can only see his lineups at SportsLine.

For NBA Opening Night, we can tell you McClure is high on Kawhi Leonard at $9,900 on FanDuel and $9,600 on DraftKings. Leonard made his case as one of the best in the game last season by leading Toronto to its first-ever championship. Leonard averaged 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds during the regular season and then stepped his game up in a big way in the postseason, averaging 30.5 points and 9.1 rebounds. Now, Leonard has joined forces with Paul George to create a new Clippers superteam. A stronger overall supporting cast with a chance to bring a title to his beloved Southern California should put Leonard in a position to shine.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also involves rostering Pelicans forward Zion Williamson ($8,000 on FanDuel and $7,400 on DraftKings), who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Williamson was a stat-stuffer at Duke, averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Blue Devils while shooting a staggering 68 percent from the floor.

So far in his first taste of NBA action this preseason, he's showing no signs of struggle making the adjustment. Williamson is shooting 71.4 percent from the floor and averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in 27.3 minutes.

